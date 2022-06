Washington [US], June 6 (ANI): Atlanta rapper Trouble was shot dead in Georgia over the weekend in what has been stated as a "domestic situation."

According to USA Today, the 34-year-old, real name Mariel Semonte Orr, was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound on Sunday at 3:20 a.m. at Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers, Rockdale County Sheriff's spokesperson Jedidia Canty said at a news conference on Sunday.

Trouble was pronounced dead at the scene and the sheriff's office said they secured arrest warrants for suspect Jamichael Jones in relation to the murder, though he's not yet in custody.

As per the sheriff's office, Trouble was visiting a "female friend" at the complex that turned into a "domestic situation." Jones knew the woman but did not know Trouble, reported Deadline.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the rapper's label, Def Jam, wrote their condolences to Trouble's family.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob," the post read.

Trouble released his debut mixtape in 2011 titled 'December 17th'. He later dropped an album in 2018, 'Edgewood', that featured artists Drake, the Weeknd and Offset from the Migos.

Back in 2018, Trouble had told Billboard, "My music goes to a personal level. That's all my life stories. A lot of times I don't care if the n--a just came into the game smoking hot. I'm not going to jump on any n--a. I like to have a genuine relationship then we can do music." (ANI)

