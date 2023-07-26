Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming gripping Thriller 'One Friday Night' starring Raveena Tandon and Milind Soman unveiled the trailer of the film.

Taking to Instagram, JioCinema treated fans with star cast posters and with the details.

‘One Friday Night’ is a gripping thriller that promises an evening of romance, betrayal and suspense!

Starring the talented trio of Raveena, Milind, and Vidhi Chitalia, this riveting drama explores the complexities of relationships, secrets, and the unexpected turns life can take.

Presented by Jio Studios, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Manish Trehan, the film is directed by Manish Gupta.

‘One Friday Night’, centres around Ram, an affluent man who finds himself entangled in an affair with Niru, a woman half his age. Their secret rendezvous in a clandestine love nest takes an unforeseen turn when a life-altering accident leaves Ram severely injured and in dire need of medical attention. With no other options available, Niru is forced to make a fateful decision - to reach out to Ram's unsuspecting wife, Lata. What happens thereafter is a total rollercoaster.

Milind Soman shared his experience and said in a statement, “One Friday Night is a project that pushed me as an actor. The character of Ram allowed me to explore complex emotions and dilemmas that many people face in their lives. The film's narrative is intense, and the twists and turns will keep the viewers at the edge of their seats. Collaborating with the talented Raveena Tandon and Vidhi Chitalia has been an absolute pleasure. I'm certain that JioCinema's platform will provide the perfect stage for audiences to immerse themselves in this thrilling tale.”

Slated for a digital premiere on July 28 only on Jio Cinema. (ANI)

