One Friday Night starring Milind Soman, Vidhi Chitalia and Raveena Tandon will premiere on JioCinema on July 28. Milind plays Raveena's husband, and she plays a Pune-based gynaecologist, Vidhi stars as Milind's mistress who he is having an affair with and is 25 years younger than him. The new teaser for One Friday Night shows a forced confrontation between wife and mistress after a mishap. Raveena Tandon Questions Police Action Against Couple For Their Viral Proposal Video From Kedarnath Temple.

Watch OFN Teaser:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)