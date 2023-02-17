Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Actor Raveena Tandon penned a heartfelt tribute to her father Ravi Tandon on his birth anniversary on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena dropped a video featuring her pictures with her late father.

The clip also shows childhood photos of Raveena with her father.

ttps://www.instagram.com/reel/Cov5ROyJ6nD/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

"Happy birthday papa (red heart). Miss you," she captioned the post.

Raveena's post garnered several likes and comments.

Actor Sanjay Kapur dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

"A darling of a person. Happy birthday Ravi uncle. You always with us," RJ Anmol wrote.

A prolific director, producer and writer of his time, Ravi Tandon was a renowned name in Indian cinema in the 1970s-1980s. He helmed several films such as 'Anhonee', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Majboor', 'Khuddar', and 'Zindagi', among others. He passed away on February 11, 2022.

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha also penned a special post for her "nanu."

"Happy birthday Nana, I love you," Rasha wrote on Instagram Story.

Raveena, who was chosen for the prestigious Padma Shri last month, dedicated the award to her father.

"(I am) Honoured and grateful. Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion and purpose - cinema and the arts, that allowed me to contribute, not only to the film industry, but also beyond. I thank all those who guided me through this journey of Art and Craft of Cinema - all those who held my hand through it, and all those who watched me from their place above.I owe this to my father," Raveena had said.

In the coming months, Raveena will be seen rekindling her on-screen chemistry with Sanjay Dutt after a two-year gap in the upcoming romantic-comedy 'Ghudchadi'. She was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2 alongside Sanjay Dutt and Yash.

She also has 'Patna Shukla' in her kitty. The film also stars Satish Kaushik and is produced by Arbaz Khan. She is also set to headline an upcoming series for streamer Disney+ Hotstar, Variety reported."I'm extremely elated to be a part of the Disney+ Hotstar family. This show is going to be very special for me as I've always liked to challenge and reinvent myself with every character I've ever played and this show has given me just that, all I can say is, stay tuned for some fun," she said.

There are no further details at this stage from Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

