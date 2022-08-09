Washington [US], August 9 (ANI): The death of legendary actress Olivia Newton-John has left Rebel Wilson extremely saddened.

Taking to Instagram, Wilson, who worked with Olivia on the 2011 romantic-comedy A Few Best Men, penned an emotional note, writing, "@therealonj , you were the most gorgeous lady inside and out, you are a true Aussie icon and to play your daughter on screen in A FEW BEST MEN was beyond an honour. Seeing you star in the huge Hollywood blockbuster GREASE with your natural accent was so instrumental to me as a little girl, helping me to believe that it was possible for an Aussie girl to star in huge international musicals."

Also Read | Thirteen Lives Star Pattrakorn Tungsupakul Praises Ron Howard for Being a Good Listener.

She added, "You were the reason I auditioned for my high school production of GREASE at 15 - I was only in the chorus, but it was a start! You tried to teach me about health years before I took it seriously. You were so kind to me and it was such a blessing to know you Olivia. I'll never forget us singing at the piano in our lunch break on set together - what a complete legend you are! I am so sad you are gone. Love and Light always to you ONJ, Rebel."

Olivia passed away at the age of 73, after a battle with breast cancer.

Also Read | Hajb, a Kuwaiti Producer/Screenwriter, Is Looking For B-Town Celebs for His Forthcoming Production!.

A statement shared by her husband, John Easterling, on her official Instagram handle confirmed the news of her demise.

It read, "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

The statement continued, "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."

"Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall," it concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)