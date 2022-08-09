In a heartfelt post, John Travolta took to Instagram to remember his "dearest" co-star, Olivia Newton-John. The actress/singer who passed away at the age of 73, was best known for starring alongside Travolta in the film Grease. Playing Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, the couple became quite iconic and the performances of both the stars are still remembered to this day. Olivia Newton-John, Grease Star, Dies at 73; John Easterling Confirms Demise of Four-Time Grammy Winner.

Check Out The Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)

