Washington [US], October 13 (ANI): Emmy nominee Lucy Liu has joined the cast of Prime Video's four-quadrant action-adventure holiday comedy 'Red One' starring Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, and Kiernan Shipka.

According to Deadline, the plot of the film, which reunites Johnson and Jake Kasdan, the director of his Jumanji franchise, is a secret.

Also Read | House Of The Dragon: Paddy Considine Talks About King Viserys as He Moves on From the On-Screen Character.

However, the film is marketed as a four-quadrant, global action-adventure comedy that imagines a completely new universe to explore within the holiday genre. The project, which Prime won in a competition and was created based on an original story by Hiram Garcia, President of Production at Seven Bucks, would span several markets and companies under the Amazon umbrella.

The story was penned by Chris Morgan. Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, and Johnson are producing through their Seven Bucks company along with Kasdan, Melvin Mar via the Detective Agency, Morgan via Chris Morgan Productions, and Kasdan. Co-producing is Sky Salem Robinson through The Detective Agency.

Also Read | Karva Chauth 2022: Anita Hassanandani Kisses Hubby Rohit Reddy and Shares Boomerang Clip of It on the Festive Occasion (Watch Video).

The combined global box office for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level was $1.7 billion. Additionally, Morgan has frequently worked with Seven Bucks Productions on films including Furious 7, Fast & Furious 6, Fast Five, The Fate of the Furious, and Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw.

Her filmography includes the Charlie's Angels series, Chicago, and Kill Bill series. Ally McBeal, Elementary, and Why Women Kill all have TV series roles. Ally McBeal earned Liu a nomination for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Primetime. In addition to the 2012 independent film Meena, she has directed episodes of New Amsterdam, Elementary, Why Women Kill, Luke Cage, Graceland, and Law & Order: SVU. Liu's next films include Disney Animation's Strange World and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)