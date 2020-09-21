Los Angeles [USA], September 21 (ANI): Academy-award winning actor Regina King on Sunday (local time) won the Emmy Award 2020 for her leading role as Angela Abar in HBO's limited television series 'Watchmen.'

This is Regina King's fourth Emmy award of her career. She has won two as a supporting actor for 'American Crime,'(2015, 2016) and one as the lead actor for 'Seven Seconds' (2018).

'Watchmen' is a superhero drama based on the famous DC Comics of the same name from 1986. Created by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, the show hosts an ensemble cast of Don Johnson, Andrew Howard, Tim Blake Nelson, Jacob Ming-Trent, Tom Mison, Sara Vickers, and others beside Regina King.

Others who were nominated in the category of 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie' are Cate Blanchett for 'Mrs America,' Shira Haas for Netflix's 'Unorthodox,' Octavia Spencer for 'Self Made' and Kerry Washington for Hulu's 'Little Fires Everywhere.'

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were originally slated to be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided to have the ceremony virtually from the actors' homes across the US.

The Emmys this year are being hosted by American television host Jimmy Kimmel. The award show was preceded by the 72nd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and it was held from September 14-19.

The nominations for this year's Emmys were announced on July 28 and it was led by HBO's mini-series 'Watchmen' after having 26 nominations to its name. (ANI)

