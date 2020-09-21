Anurag Kashyap was recently embroiled in a controversy after a Telugu actress accused him of sexual misconduct. The supposed victim here claimed that the filmmaker tried to force himself on her when she had met him at his residence. While there's no substantial evidence to back her claims, the only reason she decided to come forward was to make other girls wary. Besides Kashyap, who has already reacted and denied all her allegations, the actress also named celebrities like Huma Qureshi and Richa Chadha as someone who would carry out sexual favours for Anurag. Anurag Kashyap Releases Official Statement on the Accusations of Sexual Misconduct, Says '#Metoo Movement Reduced to a Mere Tool for Character Assassination'.

Post her mention, Richa Chadha has released an official statement refuting and condemning the accuser's liberty to harass other women with baseless allegations. Richa insists that the genuinely wronged women should get justice at all cost but is against the culture of harassing other women for the sake of it. The statement further mentions that the actress will take proper legal action and will continue to pursue her legal rights. Anurag Kashyap’s Ex-Wife Aarti Bajaj Comes Out in Support of the Filmmaker over Sexual Assault Allegations, Says ‘Cheapest Stunt I Have Seen till Now’ (View Post).

Check Out her Statement

Anurag's good friend and actress Taapsee Pannu had earlier extended her support to him by calling him the biggest feminist she knows. While the Telugu actress insists she'll file an FIR against the filmmaker, the filmmaker believes the #MeToo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2020 06:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).