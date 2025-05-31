Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, has added another feather to her cap as she has marked her entry into the wellness space.

The launch event for her new wellness brand, Dhun, took place in Mumbai on Friday evening and was attended by several B-town celebrities.

Mira was joined by her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor. However, the event became even more special with the presence of legendary actress Rekha.

For the evening, Mira looked every bit gorgeous in a stunning off-shoulder white maxi dress. The dress had a soft, fairy-tale feel and flowed beautifully. Its fitted bodice and off-shoulder design gave it a touch of vintage charm. Mira styled her hair in soft waves and kept her look elegant and simple.

Shahid, on the other hand, looked sharp in an all-black outfit. His shirt had an open collar, and he completed the look with matching black trousers. The actor kept his look relaxed yet stylish.

Meanwhile, Rekha wore a lovely silk saree in a soft lavender shade with golden borders. Her statement sunglasses, matching accessories, and signature charm added grace to the event. The trio was all smiles as they posed for the cameras.

The event was also attended by Shahid's family, including Ishaan Khatter, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Sanah Kapur, and Ruhan Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was last seen in Deva, which is currently streaming on Netflix. In the movie, Shahid portrays a rebellious police officer who delves into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation, while Pooja Hegde stars as the leading lady in the role of a journalist. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Deva is an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama. It was released on January 31, 2025. (ANI)

