Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): The untimely demise of his brother-in-law Jason Watkins has left choreographer Remo Dsouza and his family in utter shock.

Taking to Instagram, Remo posted a picture with Jason Watkins and wrote, "You broke our hearts brother, hope you finally found Peace."

Jason Watkins died by suicide at his Yamuna Nagar residence in Andheri, Mumbai on Thursday, said police. The police took him to Cooper hospital and the doctors in the hospital declared him dead on arrival.

A day ago, Jason Watkins's sister Lizelle mourned the loss of her brother, sharing emotional notes on Instagram Stories, one of which she later deleted. The post said: "Why? How could you do this to me? Will never forgive you."

A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

