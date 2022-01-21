Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran-starrer Hridayam was released on the theatres on January 21. Helmed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, the film revolves around the life journey of Arun Neelakandan (Pranav) from his young age to 30s. The coming-of-age drama explores friendship, love and several moments full of emotions. Having said that, as per the reviews, the Malayalam film has received positive reactions from critics. However, unfortunately, within a few hours after its release on the theatres, Hridayam got leaked online. The movie is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the film to watch online. Hridayam Movie Review: Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Darshana Rajendran’s Malayalam Film Receives Positive Response From Twitterati.

Watch Hridayam Trailer:

Though, this is not the first time, a film has been leaked and surfaced online for free watch or the pirated version. Almost every movie becomes the victim to this chaos. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take severe action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps.

For the unversed, Hridayam sees Pranav Mohanlal as Arun Neelakandan, Kalyani Priyadarshan as Nithya and Darshana Rajendran as Darshana. Apart from the leads, the flick also stars Vijayaraghavan, Aju Varghese and Arun Kurian, among others. Hridayam is currently running on cinema halls.

