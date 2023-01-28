New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Renowned singer Anita Singhvi awed crowds at her Ghazal concert Dayar-e-Ishq on Saturday. The event, which was part of the Indian HHCC's 16th Festival of Indian Culture, was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Guest.

Kejriwal arrived at the India Islamic Cultural Centre to attend the concert by Singhvi, a renowned Ghazal artist. The CM was welcomed by Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is Singhvi's husband.

The concert was a mesmerising experience that transported the audience to a realm of emotion. The soulful renditions of the ghazals by Anita Singhvi left the audience spellbound and longing for more. The evening was reckoned as a true celebration of the rich cultural heritage of Ghazal as an art form.

Singhvi mesmerised the audience at the Ghazal Concert with her soulful renditions of classic Ghazals. The crowd was particularly moved by her performances of 'Aye Mohabbat Tere Anjam Pe Rona Aaya' and Faiz Ahmed Faiz's 'Mujhse Pehli Si Mohabbat Mere Mahbub Na Maang'. The concert was followed by 'Lamha-E-Shayari', where eminent poets rendered their kalaams.

The event was organised by Indian HHCC and saw the presence of dignitaries like Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, and eminent poets from across the country. (ANI)

