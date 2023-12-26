Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 25 (ANI): Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Monday lashed out at the TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, TDP Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Nara Lokesh Jana Sena Party president and actor Pawan Kalyan for an alleged protest outside his office in Hyderabad regarding his upcoming political potboiler, 'Vyooham'.

This comes after a stir over controversy with his latest film, Vyooham, based on the politics of Andhra Pradesh.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Varma shared a clip in which few protestors could be seen burning an effigy outside the 'Sarkar' diector's office.

Varma wrote, "Hey @ncbn, @naralokesh and @PawanKalyan , here are your DOGS BARKING outside my office and they RAN OFF when the COPS came."

However, Naidu, Lokesh Nara and Pawan Kalyan have still not commented on it.

Reportedly, few people staged a protest against the 'Vyooham' movie and burned the effigy of director Ram Gopal Varma outside his office in Hyderabad. stir up a new controversy with his latest film

They also raised slogans against the filmmaker. Vyooham is a political drama produced by Dasari Kiran Kumar.

The film is about the circumstances surrounding the death of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy. It stars Manasa Radhakrishnan, Ajmal Ameer, and Surabhi Prabhavathi. (ANI)

