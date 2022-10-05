Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 (ANI): Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal attended the star-studded wedding reception of actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha on Tuesday, being one of the first guests to arrive at the venue, Vicky made his way to congratulate his 'Masaan' co-star and her husband.

The post-wedding celebration which took place on Tuesday night in Mumbai saw Vicky without his wife Katrina Kaif.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Pens Down Thank You Note For Karan Johar, Says ‘Can’t Express How Blessed I Feel’.

Vicky Kaushal could be seen sporting a dapper suit, his clean shave look complimented the entire look. As Vicky arrived at the venue, he congratulated the couple and posed happily with the couple.

Vicky Kaushal surely led the celeb roll-call at the venue, as soon as he entered the venue the 'URI' star gave a warm hug to Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha.

Also Read | BLACKPINK's Jennie & Kristen Stewart Serve Glam and BFF Goals In Their Chanel Fits at PFW (Watch Video).

Recently, a few days back the 'URI' star congratulated the couple through his social media handle, "Two amazing souls coming together." He added, "Congratulations you two. Bohot saara pyaar! Richa Chadha Ali Fazal," he wrote, sharing a picture from the couple's wedding ceremonies.

Richa and Ali donned 'stunning' designer outfits for their wedding reception. While the bride was seen wearing a colourful handcrafted gown from Anamika Khanna, Ali looked dapper in an Indo-Western suit featuring a long coat which was designed by Kaushik Velendra. The star couple posed hand-in-hand and also shared some hearty moments with the paparazzi. They also distributed gifts for the media individuals who had come to cover their wedding reception.Talking to the media about finally being among the Bollywood celebs who are married, Ali said, "We are really happy to receive so much love, so many blessings. I had not expected this but thanks a lot from the bottom of my heart."

Earlier today, the couple's spokesperson had given a clarification regarding their wedding date and stated that they have already been "legally married for 2.5 years. Currently, they are only celebrating as already mentioned by them on 29th September in their statement with friends and family," they added.

Regarding their wedding celebrations, the spokesperson added, "They wanted to celebrate both their Punjabi and Lucknowi culture. The details of their celebrations were curated to thoughtfully reflect their persona and their heritage. The clothes too were designed with special touches being added through heirloom jewellery and custom made trousseau including a saree custom made to reflect their love story."

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2012 and soon fell in love. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)