Actress Richa Chadha, who is celebrating the tenth anniversary of her comedy film Fukrey, has shared that the film holds a special place in her heart because it gave her one of the most loved characters and also introduced her to her life partner, Ali Fazal. What started off as a friendship in 2013, grew into love story and the couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony last year. Fukrey Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary as Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, and Richa Chadha Reunite.

Expressing excitement about the anniversary of comedy flick Fukrey, Richa Chadha said: "It's incredible that it has already been 10 years since Fukrey was released. This film has been a game-changer for me in so many ways."

Watch The Video On Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

She further mentioned: "Not only did it give me the opportunity to portray a character like Bholi Punjaban, which has become an iconic role in my career, but it also introduced me to the love of my life, Ali. Fukrey will forever hold a special place in my heart." Fukrey 3: The Third Instalment of Fukrey Is Now Hit the Theatres on December 1, 2023.

The third part of the franchise is set to bow in theatres on December 1, 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2023 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).