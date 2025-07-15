Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Actor Richa Chadha has spoken out strongly against the shocking murder of 25-year-old tennis player Radhika Yadav, who was allegedly shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, in Gurugram on July 10.

Taking to her X account, the actor condemned not only the crime but also those who try to justify such violence. Chadha was responding to a video shared by Radhika's friend, Himanshikha Singh Rajput, who revealed how Radhika had faced judgment for wearing shorts, talking to men, and living independently.

She wrote, "There is no honor in killing your own child. If a few wagging tongues spoke badly of him earlier, now the whole world will remember Deepak Yadav as a loser, forever. Deepak Yadav, you have cemented your place as a LOSER and a COWARD in the annals of history."

The 25-year-old tennis player was allegedly shot dead by her father over a disagreement regarding her tennis academy in Sector 57, Gurugram, Haryana.

Gurugram Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sandeep Kumar informed that the 25-year-old tennis player, Radhika Yadav, was shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, a result of a disagreement over her tennis academy. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said the father, who runs a rental property business, was unhappy with his daughter running the academy, citing their financially prosperous background as a reason for her not to work."

On July 11, Radhika's body was cremated in Gurugram after the post-mortem examination. The team of doctors performing the examination confirmed multiple gunshot wounds.

"The post-mortem of the deceased tennis player has been completed. Four bullets were removed from Radhika Yadav's body," said Dr. Deepak Mathur, who was part of the medical team.

A Gurugram court sent the father of Radhika Yadav, Deepak Yadav, to 14 days' judicial custody on Saturday. (ANI)

