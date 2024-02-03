Hollywood actor Carl Weathers, known for his role in Rocky opposite Sylvester Stallone passed away at the age of 76, Deadline, a US-based media outlet reported. He died on Thursday, his family announced in a statement. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers," his family said in a statement. "He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. ... Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend," as per Deadline. Evan Ellingson Dies at 35; Actor Was Best Known For His Roles in CSI-Miami, My Sister’s Keeper, 24, and More.

Born on January 14, 1948, in New Orleans, Weathers appeared in more than 75 films and TV shows during his 50-year screen career. He Greef Karga, the head of the Bounty Hunters Guild, in nine episodes of the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian over its three seasons. He is best known for playing Apollo Creed, the heavyweight champion of the world who gave journeyman Philly boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) a shot at the title in 1976's Rocky. Weathers reprised the role in Rocky II (1979), which featured a title rematch with Balboa, and 1982's Rocky III, where he trained Balboa to fight the brutish Clubber Lang (Mr. T). Tyler Christopher, General Hospital Actor, Dies at 50.

Creed's final film in the franchise was Rocky IV (1985), where he was killed in the ring by chiselled Russian heavyweight Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), as per Deadline. Apart from the Rocky franchise, he also starred in 1987's Predator and had a memorable role in Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore.