Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) Filmmaker Rohit Shetty says he has started filming for the 13th season of his popular reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi" in South Africa.

The new chapter marks Shetty's eighth year as the host of the adventure and stunt-based series, which features celebrity contestants facing their worst fears to win the coveted title.

Also Read | Aditya Chopra Birthday: Did You Know The DDLJ Director Wanted to Be With a Girl Like Simran?.

The director, who sustained a minor injury earlier this year on the set of his upcoming web series "Indian Police Force", shared the work update with his fans and followers on Instagram late Saturday.

"Might have started the year with a few broken bones but now gearing up to break a few rules of action! Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13! Filming begins in South Africa.

Also Read | Sushmita Sen Celebrates 29 Years of Her Miss Universe Win by Sharing Throwback Pic on Insta!.

"Hope you give us the same love that you have been giving us in my past 7 seasons. @colorstv @voot," Shetty wrote in his post.

The upcoming installment of the show features Shiv Thakare, Rohit Roy, Daisy Shah, Rashmeet Kaur, Dino James, Anjali Gautam, Arjit Taneja, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Nyrraa M Banerji, Aishwarya Sharma and Soundous Moufakir.

The 13th season of "Khatron Ke Khiladi" will premiere in July on Colors channel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)