Los Angeles, Oct 28 (PTI) Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen are re-teaming for "Platonic", a comedy series set up at Apple TV Plus.

This will be the duo's second collaboration together after the 2014 comedy film "Neighbors".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series hails from "Neighbors" director Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco of "Friends From College" fame.

"Platonic" will see Byrne and Rogen as former childhood best friends who reconnect as adults and try to get past the rift that led to their falling out. As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilises their lives and causes them to re-evaluate their choices.

Byrne previously starred in Apple show "Physical", a comedy set amid the aerobics craze of the 1980s.

The streaming platform from the tech giant has ordered 10 episodes of the half-hour series.

Stoller, who will direct, is co-writing the script with Delbanco. They will also serve as executive producers with Byrne, Rogen and Conor Welch.

Sony Pictures TV is the production banner. PTI

