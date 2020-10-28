This Bengali bombshell who has been on a mission to make the most of her stay outside India is at it again! Giving us lessons in keeping it relevant, chic and easy-breezy, Mouni Roy turned in-house muse for the label Appapop all through the lockdown. Quirky separates, chic dresses featured in this label specific arsenal. Yet another style featuring an abstract printed pantsuit paired off with white kicks made up for that laidback perfect holiday mood. Instances like these and others show why Mouni delights, whether it's her on-screen spunk or an off-screen spontaneity! Her thriving vibe can be best described as minimal chic but experimental as the occasion demands. She is one of the popular television actresses who also went on to taste silver screen success. Mouni debuted with Gold opposite Akshay Kumar in 2018 and followed it up with Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao in 2019.

Here is a closer look at Mouni's sporty-chic holiday style statement. Mouni Roy Is Channeling That There-Is-Never-Wrong-Time-for-Polka-Dots Vibe!

Mouni Roy - Laidback Pantsuit

An abstract printed pantsuit by Appapop was teamed with white sneakers, wavy hair and subtle glam of signature nude pink lips. Mouni Roy Is Tantalizing AF All Whilst Slaying the Monochrome Vibe!

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Mouni was last seen in Made in China alongside Rajkumar Rao. She will be seen in Brahmastra: Part One, an upcoming superhero film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar featuring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. She will also feature in Mogul, an upcoming biography, directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aamir Khan under the banners of T-Series and Aamir Khan Productions showcasing the life of the mogul Gulshan Kumar who was the founder of the T-Series music label (Super Cassettes Industries Ltd.), and a Bollywood film producer.

