Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): If reports are to be believed, 'RRR' star Jr NTR has come on board for 'War 2'!

On Tuesday, Ayan Mukerji was reported to be helming the sequel of 'War'. However, Ayan or Yash Raj films have not officially shared any input for this anticipated action drama.

Also Read | Air Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Ben Affleck, Matt Damon’s Drama Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

According to a source, "Jr NTR is locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2. It's going to be epic! Their battle of wits and their fierce showdown will definitely be an action spectacle to remember on the big screen. War is now a true-blue pan-Indian film. This move by Aditya Chopra enables War 2 to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi film and it also widens the box office potential of the film. South India should come alive and connect at a more emotional level with the film because of the presence of their beloved superstar."

The source added, "Jr NTR is one of the most respected and followed icons from South India. He is said to be extremely choosy about his films and if he has given the film a nod, it means War 2 is eclipsing the first film in terms of plot as well as scale. Hrithik Roshan vs Jr NTR will be a fight to remember! Let's put a reminder to watch this showdown first-day first show! Aditya Chopra had to take War 2 to a whole level in scale and Jr NTR's inclusion has made this proposition extremely delicious for audiences."

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: She Believes in Adding an Extra Dash of Glam To Her Already Glamorous Outfits!.

Directed by Siddarth Anand, 'War' featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. This high-octane action drama minted 200 crores within seven days of its release in 2019. It's touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.

Overwhelmed by the response, Hrithik said back then, "We wanted to make a film that raises the bar of action films in India and could truly compete with the best of action spectacles being made in the West."

"War is a genre-defining action film and I'm extremely happy for the entire cast and crew of WAR because we all have given our all and more to make this film a cut above," he added.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)