New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Actor Kajal Aggarwal is a confident and stunning mom-to-be, as seen in her latest social media post.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Kajal posted a clip in which she looks stunning, flaunting her baby bump in a pink dress.

In the caption, she penned powerful and motivational affirmations.

"You are worthy. You are capable. You are the best version of yourself. Book the ticket. Write the book. Create the dream. Celebrate yourself. Rule your queendom," she wrote.

Kajal is expecting her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. The couple announced the pregnancy in January.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal will be seen in the upcoming film 'Hey Sinamika!', co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. (ANI)

