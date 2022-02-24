Mommy-to-be Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her baby shower that are beautiful. In the clicks, the actress could be seen posing in a red printed saree with sleeveless blouse flaunting her baby bump. Not to miss, her radiant smile and the statement choker neckpiece. Gorgeous is the word. FYI, Kajal and husband Gautam Kitchlu are expecting their first child together. Nisha Aggarwal Is Excited To Welcome Sister Kajal Aggarwal’s Baby, Says ‘I Can’t Wait To Meet You Little Love’ (View Pic).

Kajal Aggarwal Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

