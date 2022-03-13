Washington, March 13: The renowned writer Rustam Ibragimbekov who had penned the scripts for some of the iconic films including 1994 Oscar winner Burnt by the Sun has died. According to Deadline, Rustam died in Moscow on Friday. Emilio Delgado, Luis From Sesame Street, Dies At 81.

Born in Baku, Azerbaijan SSR on February 5, 1939, Rustam Ibragimbekov had penned more than 50 films throughout his career, including Guard Me, My Talisman, Close to Eden, The Barber of Siberia, East/West, Broken Bridges and Nomad: The Warrior, and also the cult classic action-comedy White Sun of the Desert, which he and Valentin Ezhov wrote for director Vladimir Motyl.

He co-wrote the historical drama Burnt by the Sun with director Nikita Mikhalkov that claimed the Cannes Film Festival's Grand Prix on its path to the Oscars. Rustom was also a director, producer, and playwright who helmed the films Aila, Telefon doveriya and A Trap for the Ghost among several others. Ivan Reitman, Ghostbusters Director, Passes Away At 75.

