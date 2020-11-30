Washington [US], November 30 (ANI): Actor Ryan Reynolds on Sunday (local time) kickstarted shooting for his upcoming Netflix film 'The Adam Project.'

Dubbing the film's cast as his "dream cast and crew," the Marvel superstar shared two pictures from the sets of the film on Instagram.

Also Read | Rahul Roy’s Co-Star Nishant Singh Malkhani Reveals Why the Actor May Have Suffered a Brain Stroke on the Set.

"And away we go... shooting has begun on The Adam Project for @netflix," he captioned the pictures.

"This is a dream cast and crew. Happy to be back in the sturdy arms of my friend, life coach, and director, @slevydirect," the 'Deadpool,' actor's caption read.

Also Read | Raashi Khanna Birthday Special: Sartorial, Minimalistic Chic and Versatile, Her Fashion Arsenal Is All Kinds of Wardrobe Goals!.

The science fiction film has been helmed by Shawn Levy and stars actors like Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, and others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)