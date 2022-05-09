Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI): On the occasion of her birthday, actor Sai Pallavi treated fans by announcing her new film 'Gargi'.

Taking to Twitter, Sai Pallavi wrote, "I waited months to talk about this film, And finally!!! my birthday is when the stubborn team decided to give in and release this. Presenting to you, GARGI , @prgautham83's brainchild."

Also Read | Prithviraj Trailer Out! Akshay Kumar Shines in the Role of Legendary Warrior; Manushi Chhillar Enthrals With Her Dialogues (Watch Video).

She also shared the first-look posters of the film in multiple languages.

The film is written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran of Ritchie fame.

Also Read | F3 Trailer Out! Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada's Telugu Film Promises Hilarious Ride (Watch Video).

Gargi is touted as an intense drama about a woman who is fighting for justice.

The release date has not been revealed yet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)