Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI): The sudden demise of actor Sidharth Shukla, who won millions of hearts with his charisma, has shattered everyone.

From close friends to members of the film and TV industry, everyone has taken to social media to pay their condolences to the late star.

Megastar Salman Khan mourned the sudden demise of the Bigg Boss 13 winner on Twitter.

"Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP," Salman wrote reacting to the devastating news on the micro-blogging site.

Salman who hosted season 13 of the reality show from 2019- 2020, had revealed that Sidharth was one of his favourite contestants on the show.

Superstar Akshay Kumar also expressed his grief over Sidharth's death. "Really sad to know about the passing away of #SiddharthShukla. I didn't know him personally but it's heartbreaking to know of such a talented life gone so soon. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ajay Devgn posted a picture of the late actor and wrote, "Life & death are both baffling. But when someone as young as #SidharthShukla passes away with suddenness, one is very sad... Condolences to his family. RIP Sidharth."

Actor Sara Ali Khan also paid her condolence to Sidharth on her Instagram story. She posted three pictures of the former 'Balika Vadhu' actor, one of which is a throwback still of her visit to the show with Kartik Aaryan for the promotions of her film 'Love Aaj Kal 2' in 2020. The picture features Sidharth and his competitor Asim Riaz dancing their hearts out on a stage.

Alongside the picture, Sara wrote, "RIP. Will always remember you as the dashing personality that I met. You've touched so many hearts. You will be thoroughly missed."

Shilpa Shetty shared a monochrome picture of Sidharth on her IG story and wrote, "Rest in peace, Sidharth...gone too soon. May God give his family and loved ones the strength to cope with this huge loss."

Actor Sonu Sood sent his heartfelt condolences to Sidharth's family. He shared a monochrome picture of the late actor on his IG story and wrote, "Hard to believe he is no more, my heartfelt condolences go to his family. RIP Sidharth."

Several stars including R Madhavan, Sonakshi Sinha, Siddhant Chaturvedi among others mourned the demise of the 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7' winner on social media.

Sidharth was 40 when he breathed his last. Mumbai's Cooper hospital confirmed his death to ANI.

According to one of the hospital officials, around 9:25 am, he was brought dead to the hospital on Thursday. However, the exact reason behind his demise has not been revealed yet. As per several reports, Sidharth died of a heart attack.

The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.

He also shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the 2014 hit film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. The actor was also seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the 2018 movie 'Soorma'.

He recently tasted success with his stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', where he emerged as the winner. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya. (ANI)

