Sharjah [UAE], February 23 (ANI): Superstar Salman Khan is attending the Celebrity Cricket League in Sharjah to attend the opening match between Mumbai Heroes and Kerala Strikers.

He has joined his brother and actor Sohail Khan for the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) Season 10 in Sharjah.

In the viral video and pictures, Salman can be seen with Sohail, his sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Arpita's kids.

A picture also doing rounds on social media where Salman Khan is standing with the CCL Trophy.

The grand league has begun today in Sharjah and runs for three weekends in India, featuring 20 matches.

CCL Season 10 will feature over 200 film superstars across eight teams representing India's major film industries, including Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Among the celebrities involved with CCL are Salman Khan, the brand ambassador of Mumbai Heroes, Riteish Deshmukh, the Captain of Mumbai Heroes, Sohail Khan, the Owner of Mumbai Heroes, Venkatesh, the Brand Ambassador of Telugu Warriors, Akhil Akkineni, Captain of Telugu Warriors, Arya, Captain of Chennai Rhinos, Sudeep, Captain of Karnataka Bulldozers, Mohanlal, Co-owner of Kerala Strikers, Indrajith, Captain of Kerala Strikers, Manoj Tiwari, Captain of Bhojpuri Dabbangs, Sonu Sood, Captain of Punjab De Sher, and Boney Kapoor, Owner of Bengal Tigers along with team Captain Jissu Sengupta.

The adrenaline-pumping tournament will be live-streamed on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Jio Cinema along with multiple regional channels. (ANI)

