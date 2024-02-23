Superstar Salman Khan recently arrived at the Celebrity Cricket League in Sharjah, where he is cheering on the Mumbai Heroes against the Kerala Strikers. Accompanied by his brother Sohail Khan, the duo has joined the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) Season 10. Salman Khan shared a video on his Instagram account, where he is seen arriving and walking with the Mumbai Heroes team. He is also seen affectionately kissing his mother, Sushila Charak, seated there, who reciprocates with warm kisses on his cheeks. The video also captures Salman Khan interacting with children present at the event. Salman Khan Makes Fashion Statement With Unique Airport Look, Wears Pants With His Self-Portrait on Back (Watch Video).

Salman Khan's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)