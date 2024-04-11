Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Like always, fans gathered outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment to see a glimpse of the actor on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

Salman Khan, dressed in a white pathani suit, waved to his fans. He has a practice of greeting supporters from the balcony on this festival. He waved to the throng while wearing a white pathani suit and flanked by his father, Salim Khan, and tight security.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1778432117354992112

Salman could be seen smiling and waving to his followers from the balcony, with strong security on both sides. In the video, Salman can be seen greeting his followers Eid with waves and folded hands. The exuberant throng responded by cheering, waving, and hooting.

Earlier, the situation erupted outside Salman's Galaxy Apartments, prompting police to deploy batons to control the mob. Starstruck fans from various cities queued at his Mumbai residence to extend Eid greetings.

Waiting for a while to see him, officers struggled to control the crowd despite the extensive security. They even performed a lathicharge to control the crowd.

Salman Khan never misses a chance to make Eid special for his fans. Earlier today, Salman announced his new film 'Sikandar', which is directed by AR Murugadoss.

Revealing the film's title on Instagram, Salman wrote, "Iss Eid 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' aur 'Maidaan' ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar Milo (Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan on this Eid, next Eid, meet Sikandar). Wish u all Eid Mubarak!"With this update, Salman once again gave fans the best Eid gift.

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by Murugadoss, the movie will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. AR Murugadoss made his Hindi debut with 'Ghajini', which crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office. He also helmed Akshay Kumar's film, 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty'.

For years, Salman has been coming up with films on Eid.

The first film of the actor to release on Eid was back in 1997 with 'Judwaa' and since then, he has been making sure to entertain his fans on Eid with his films. His movies like 'Dabangg', 'Bodyguard', 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Sultan', 'Bharat' and 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' were released on the occasion of Eid. Eid is undoubtedly synonymous with a Salman Khan film release.

This year, he broke the pattern but made sure to make his fans' Eid special with the film announcement.

Salman was last seen in the thriller film 'Tiger 3', which performed well at the box office. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Reportedly, he will be next seen in director Vishnuvardhan's upcoming film 'The Bull'. However, an official announcement of the film is still awaited. He also has 'Tiger vs Pathaan' in his kitty with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. (ANI)

