Mumbai, Mar 23 (PTI) Bollywood star Salman Khan on Sunday took a jibe at those who talk about the 31-year age gap between him and his "Sikandar" co-star Rashmika Mandanna, asking if the heroine doesn't have a problem with it, why do social media users.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, "Sikandar" is slated to be released in theatres on March 30 on the festival of Eid.

Salman, who launched the trailer of the upcoming movie on Sunday, arrived at the event amid heavy security.

"They say there is a 31-year difference between the heroine and me. If the heroine doesn't have any problem or the heroine's father doesn't have any problem, then why do you have a problem?

"And when she (Rashmika) will get married and have a daughter and then she becomes a big star then also we will work (together). We will get the mother (Rashmika)'s permission for sure," the superstar told reporters here.

Salman, 59, also heaped praises on Rashmika, 28, saying he admires the "Pushpa" star for her determination.

"She has given her best. She used to finish shooting of 'Pushpa 2' at 7 pm and would join us at 9 pm, and would work till 6.30 in the morning and go back to work on 'Pushpa 2'. Then after breaking her leg, she continued shooting with us, and didn't cancel a single day of shoot. She reminds me a lot of younger me," he added.

On a query about the expectations from a quintessential Salman Khan movie, the actor said he doesn't get bogged down by the pressure.

"With years of experience, the enthusiasm is still there and it is getting easier," he said.

The actor credited fans for making his films commercial hits at the box office.

"Eid, Diwali, New Year, festive or non festive (occasion), it's the love of the people (that my films do well) and whether the film is good or bad, they help my films cross at least Rs 100 or Rs 200 crore," he quipped.

"Sikandar" is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

