Mumbai, Mar 14 (PTI) Superstar Salman Khan was roasted on social media after he called filmmaker Kiran Rao's latest film "Laapataa Ladies" her "debut as a director".

In a post on social media platform on X on Wednesday night, the actor praised the director's work on the film, saying that he and his father, Salim Khan, loved the movie.

"Just saw Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies'. Wah wah Kiran. I really enjoyed it and so did my father. Congrats on your debut as a director, superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath (When will you work with me)," Salman wrote.

Internet users were quick to spot the error with many telling the superstar that Rao made her directorial debut in 2011 with "Dhobi Ghat", which featured her ex-husband and Salman's close friend Aamir Khan.

On Thursday, Salman deleted the post from his profile and shared a new one that read, "Just saw Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies'. Wah wah Kiran. I really enjoyed it and so did my father. superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath (When will you work with me)."

Set in a fictitious state called Nirmal Pradesh, "Laapataa Ladies" is a story of two brides Phool and Pushpa, who accidentally get swapped on a train. One is taken away home by the groom, while the other is left stranded at a railway station.

Starring Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel and Sparsh Shrivastav with Ravi Kishan in a pivotal role, the movie released in theatres on March 1.

The film is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. Sneha Desai has penned the screenplay and dialogues with Divyanidhi Sharma credited for additional dialogues.

It is produced by Rao, Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande.

