Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], February 20 (ANI): Eight degrees Celsius in Nainital didn't stop Samantha Ruth Prabhu from working out. Even battling with an autoimmune condition called Myositis, she never misses a chance to share inspirational fitness videos with her fans.

On Monday, the 'Oo Antava' star took to Instagram story to give a glimpse of her boxing session.

In the video, she can be seen practising some boxing moves in cold weather with action director Yannick Ben.

She was seen wearing peach-coloured athleisure.

Sharing the video, she wrote, MY FAVOURITE MAN @YANNICKBEN. LETS GO!!"

Samantha also dropped a picture of Baba Neem Karoli Mandir.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her film 'Shaakuntalam'. The film is scheduled to release on April 14. It was set to release on February 17 but due to unknown reasons, the film was postponed once again.

The new release date will mark the film's release in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. Gunasekhar, who is also the co-producer of the film, wrote in the caption, "The Love that was forgotten... An unforgettable tale of Love that remains. Mark your calendars - #Shaakuntalam releasing in theatres worldwide on April 14."

Shaakuntalam, based on Kalidasa's work, is the story of Shakuntala and her courtship with King Dushyant, and the curse of rishi Durvasa which made Dushyant forget his love for the 'apsara'-like Shakuntala.

Apart from this, she will be next seen in an upcoming romantic film 'Khusi' opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda and in the action thriller web series 'Citadel' alongside Varun Dhawan. (ANI)

