Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently finished shooting for action-packed 'Citadel'. The actor will now take a brief break from acting to take care of her health as she is dealing with Myositis, an auto-immune condition.

Samantha's hair stylist and close friend Rohit Bhatkar confirmed her break via an emotional Instagram post.

"2 years, 1 sensational music video, 3 movies, 7 brand campaigns, 2 editorials and a lifetime of memories. We saw it all from sunny days to rainy days, From tears of joy and laughter to tears of pain and agony.From being confident to being vulnerable, From our highs to our lows and then back up. What a beautiful ride it has been with you. Certainly, one to remember," he wrote.

He continued saying, “As you now go on a healing journey I wish you more Strength and Power to you. And that you unfold certain dimensions of your existence which you never tapped on up until now. Upwards and onwards. Big hug and lots of love to you Sam! Remember that ‘you are that wildflower which grew even after the forest fire’. Know that we will all be waiting for you to come back even stronger than ever. Until next time friend."

Last year, Samantha revealed that she is diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called 'Myositis' and broke her silence on her health update via her social media.

"A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped," she had posted.

She also added, "I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. (black heart emoji). THIS TOO SHALL PASS."

According to National Health Service UK (NHS), myositis is the name for a group of rare conditions which lead to weak, painful and aching muscles. Also, this condition gets worse with time.

There are generally three types of myositis: Polymyositis, dermatomyositis and inclusion body myositis (IBM). (ANI)

