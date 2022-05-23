Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): Actor Sanaya Irani will be seen sharing screen space with Mohit Malik in the crime thriller series 'Cyber Vaar - Har Screen Crime Scene'.

Spanning seven episodes, the upcoming series revolves around the rising threat of cybercrime in Mumbai.

Talking about her character, Sanaya said, "For me, essaying the role of a cybersecurity expert in the series was an enriching experience altogether. Ananya Saini is a Cyber expert. I am thrilled to be a part of Cyber Vaar which throws light on the rising threat of cybercrimes. While digital is proliferating at a rapid pace, this kind of web series is relevant to the audience."

She added," Especially for vulnerable people, it is important to be alert, proactive and informed in the world of the internet."

Mohit is essaying the role of ACP Akash Malik in the show.

"Stepping into the shoes of ACP Akash Malik was a terrific learning process. I have personally been a victim of cybercrime when my account was hacked, and I had to pay a visit to the cyber cell. Trust me, the operations there were so smooth. It was a truly hassle-free experience and they solved my case," he shared.

Directed by Ankush Bhatt and produced by Tanveer Bookwala, this crime thriller series will be out on Voot on June 10. (ANI)

