New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for "Animal" and "Kabir Singh", shared a cryptic post on his social media on Tuesday, calling out an actor for playing "dirty pr games".

Without taking any names, Vanga posted a lengthy tweet on his X handle.

"When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are....Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for," the post began.

"As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it. Aisa karo.... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. #dirtyPRgames. I like this kahawath very much...Khundak me billi khamba noche," he added.

This comes days after he announced taking Tripti Dimri as a female lead in his upcoming film "Spirit", which also stars Prabhas. Reportedly, Deepika Padukone was supposed to be in the project but exited it.

"Spirit" reunites Vanga with Dimri, who have previously worked together in "Animal" (2023). It is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

