Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): There's great news for Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt's fans.

Sanjay is all set to be seen in a new music video of veteran Punjabi singer Bhupinder Babbal, who last year enthralled the audience with his voice in Arjan Vailly song from Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster 'Animal' film.

Also Read | What Is Kawasaki Disease? 'Bigg Boss 17' Winner Munawar Faruqui Reveals Diagnosis of Son Mikhail's Rare Health Condition.

On Saturday, Bhupinder Babbal took to Instagram and shared a poster of the music video titled 'Power House'. Amrit Maan is also a part of the song.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present 'Power House', which will be released on December 10.

Also Read | 'Aubrey Plaza Better Play Her': Fans Urge Actress To Play Arrested Colombian Hitwoman 'The Doll' Aka Karen Julieth Ojeda Rodriguez Due to Striking Resemblance.

Manan Bhardwaj has composed the music, while Teji Sandhu has directed it. Raymannt Marwah has co-produced the video.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Sanjay will be seen in multi-starrer 'Welcome 3'.

On his birthday last year, Akshay Kumar shared the film's promo on social media and wrote, "Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj (I have given a gift to you and myself on my birthday today). If you like it and say thanks, I'd say Welcome(3) #WelcomeToTheJungle. #Welcome3. Produced by #JyotiDeshpande. Produced by #FirozANadiadwallah. Directed by @khan_ahmedasas @officialjiostudios @baseindustries_group."

He also has Aditya Dhar's directorial with Ranveer Singh in kitty. Reportedly, the film promises to be a rollercoaster ride, drawing inspiration from real-life covert operations led by India's current National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal are also a part of the project. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)