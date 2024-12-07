Standup comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui recently opened up about a challenging period in his life when his son Mikhail was diagnosed with a rare disease. During a recent podcast with Janice Sequeira, Munawar shared about the heartbreaking phase he had gone through as a father after his son was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease. What's more disturbing is that his little one was just one and a half years old when he was diagnosed with the condition. Anshul Garg Diwali Party: ‘Bigg Boss 17’ Winner Munawar Faruqui Attends the Star-Studded Party With Tight Security Amid Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang (Watch Video).

Munawar Faruqui’s Financial Struggle During His Son’s Diagnosis

During the conversation, Munawar Faruqui recalled how he initially struggled to arrange the money for his son's treatment. He said, "I needed NR 75,000 but had only INR 700-800 in my wallet." He revealed that his son's recovery depended on three injections that cost INR 25,000 each. Sharing about that moment, the BB 17 winner said, "The situation scares me. My son was just one and a half years old. He fell ill, and his condition didn't improve after 2-3 days. After we took him to the hospital, we discovered that he had Kawasaki disease." Calling it "the heaviest moment of his life", Munawar shared that he somehow managed to arrange the cash after initially freezing for 30-40 minutes.

Munawar Faruqui With His Son Mikhail

What Is Kawasaki Disease?

Kawasaki disease is a rare form of disease that primarily affects infants under the age of 5. It causes inflammation in the blood vessels throughout the body, including those that supply blood to the heart. If treated early, the children can have a steady recovery without any long-term issues.

What Are the Causes of Kawasaki Disease?

While the exact cause of Kawasaki disease remains unknown, researchers suggest that it can be triggered by a combination of environmental and genetic factors. It could also possibly be triggered by an infection in certain individuals. Kawasaki disease is said to result from an abnormal immune system that can lead to inflammation. Kawasaki Disease-Like Symptoms Seen in Mumbai in Young COVID-19 Patients; What is Kawasaki Syndrome?.

What Are the Symptoms of Kawasaki Disease?

Some of the primary symptoms of the Kawasaki disease include

A high fever that can last more than five days.

Rashes all over the body, particularly on the chest and the genital area.

Discomfort in joints, such as the hips or knees.

The eyes get affected and appear red.

Swollen lymph nodes on one side of the neck.

If a child has a fever lasting more than five days and exhibits the above-mentioned symptoms, such as red eyes, rashes on the body, or joint discomfort, medical attention should be sought immediately.

