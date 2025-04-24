Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 24 (ANI): Three Naxalites were killed in a massive anti-Naxal operation launched by security forces in the Karegutta area in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, Police officials informed on Thursday.

According to officials, the search operation was launched on April 21.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The search operation was launched a few days after five naxals, including four women, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur, the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said.

"Five active naxals, namely Dasri Dhruv (26), Channu Gota (28), Jyoti Vadde (19), Sita Vadde (19), Sunita Vadde (25), surrendered today. The surrendered Naxals were handed over a cheque of Rs 50,000 each," ITBP said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, April 24 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Following the surrender, speaking to mediapersons, Sukma Superintendant of Police, Kiran Gangaram Chavan said that the surrendered Naxalites would receive all benefits under the government's surrender policy.

"The surrendered Naxalites hail from Maad (Chhattisgarh) and Nuapada (Odisha) divisions. The Naxalites will be given all the benefits provided by the government. There are Naxalites of different ranks who have surrendered. Some Naxalites have a bounty of Rs5 lakhs, while others have a bounty of Rs8 lakhs," Sukma SP said.

Earlier this month, twenty-six Maoists, three of them carrying cash rewards, surrendered before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials in Dantewada. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)