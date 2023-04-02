Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): On the occasion of actor Ajay Devgn's birthday, several Bollywood celebs took to their social media handles and extended heartfelt wishes.

Actor Sanjay Dutt took to his Twitter account and shared a throwback picture with the 'Drishyam' actor and wrote, "Happy Birthday my brother Raju! Wishing you a year filled with joy, peace and stellar performances!."

https://twitter.com/duttsanjay/status/1642399086941728768

Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a picture and tweeted, "Happy Birthday my dearest AJ ... @ajaydevgn love you loads ... wishing you great health and tremendous success."

https://twitter.com/Riteishd/status/1642403054119952387

Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram account and shared a picture on her stories and captioned it, "Happy happy happy birthday Sir! You are an inspiration for many. Keep doing the amazing work that you do have the most fantastic year."

Vivek Oberoi shared a throwback picture and wrote, " Happy Birthday Big Bro! you are my forever. Keep being the tiger you are and all the best for #bholaa, looking forward to seeing it soon."

'Tanhaji' director Om Raut shared a picture and tweeted, " Happy Birthday BOSS @ajaydevgn sir May this year bring you immense joy, success and good health."

https://twitter.com/omraut/status/1642384153265205253

Actor Esha Deol wrote, "Happy birthday AJ. Stay blessed. Lot's of love."

https://twitter.com/Esha_Deol/status/1642378285660372993

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Bholaa' which received decent responses from the audiences.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film raked in Rs 11.20 crore in India on its opening day.

Bholaa marked Ajay's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay' in 2016, and 'Runway 34' in 2022. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Tabu in pivotal roles.

It is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Kaithi' and has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

In the upcoming months, Ajay will be seen headlining 'Maidaan', which is a sports drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football.

Ajay is essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

The film will be out in theatres on June 23. (ANI)

