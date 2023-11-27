Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, actor Sara Ali Khan, extended Gurpurab greetings to her fans.

The 'Atrangi Re' actor shared a collage picture on her Instagram Stories where she can be seen posing with all famous Gurudwaras.

She wrote, "Happy Gurupurab and Purnima."

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is a sacred festival that marks the birth anniversary of the first guru of Sikhism -- Guru Nanak Dev.

It is a significant day in Sikhism since it commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first of the 10 Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism.

The celebration is notable for its fervent devotion, spiritual gatherings, and the recitation of hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib, Sikhism's holy scripture.

This year, the important event will be commemorated with utmost love and reverence by Sikhs all across the world today (November 27).

Every year, the auspicious occasion is held on the full moon date of Kartik month, also known as Kartik Purnima. Parkash Utsav is also observed on this day.

Prabhat Pheris (early morning processions) with devotees singing hymns begin two days before the festival and travel to the localities. People observe the Akhand Path by reciting the Sikh holy text, Guru Granth Sahib.

A day before Guru Nanak's birth date, devotees also perform nagar kirtan. The Panj Pyare, or five men carrying the Sikh triangle flag, Nishan Sahib, lead the parade.

During the religious procession, the holy Guru Grant Sahib is carried in a palanquin, and people chant hymns in groups and play traditional musical instruments.

On Gurpurab, prayers are held in Gurdwaras throughout the day. The many components of the festival continue until late at night when devotees indulge in the langar. On the important day, many people participate in Sewa and offer food.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

'Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the famous song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times. She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in her kitty.

A thriller-drama inspired by true events, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter.

This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation.

Directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film will be available on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

