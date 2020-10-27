New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan who is all set to star opposite Varun Dhawan for her upcoming film 'Coolie No 1,' was on Tuesday seen exuding elegance in a pink jumpsuit for the promotions of the film.

The chirpy beauty hopped on to Instagram to share a few pictures from the film promotions, where she is seen decked up in a textured pink coloured jumpsuit.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu’s other Rita Bhattacharya Lashes Out At Rahul Vaidya For ‘Nepotism’ Comment, Says Latter is Jealous of Her Son’s Popularity In the House.

While the jumpsuit was off-shoulder from one side, it had full sleeves on the other side.

The Pataudi scion dusted off the look with white coloured peep-toe heels that had pink print over it and tied her hair in a ponytail.

Also Read | Kate Winslet’s Underwater Pic From Avatar 2 Sets Looks Stunning.

"Think Pink #coolieno1 with my #herono1 @varundvn," she wrote in the caption.

Besides her solo pictures, Khan also posted a picture with Dhawan where he is seen dressed in an all-black attire and matching shoes.

'Coolie No. 1' is all set to premiere on online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on December 25. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)