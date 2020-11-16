Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Wishing all the brothers and sisters on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan shared pictures with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan dressed in traditional attire.

The 'Kedarnath' star treated her fans to a couple of adorable pictures with brother Ibrahim, which reflected the lovely bond they both share. In the snap, Sara looks gorgeous dressed in blue and golden, on the other hand- Ibrahim is seen in printed Kurta - as the brother-sister duo smilingly posed for the lens.

The 'Simmba' actor captioned the adorable post as, "Wishing all brothers and sisters a happy Bhai Dooj."

Sara also penned down a sweet note for her beloved sibling, and wrote, "Missing you my Iggy Potter. Can't wait to bully you again." (Iggy and Iggy Potter is presumably Ibrahim Ali Khan's nickname, as his sister, Sara Ali Khan often calls him in her posts).

Bhai Dooj, the festival of a symbol of brother-sister love is being celebrated all over the country today.

On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing Tika ceremony and brothers offer gifts to their sisters.

Bhaiya Dooj is also known as Bhau Beej and Bhathru Dwithiya. As per Hindu traditions, it is believed that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. Since then this day is known as Yama Dwitiya. (ANI)

