Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan has treated her fans with a glimpse of her spiritual trip to Kashmir.

On Monday, the 'Gaslight' actor posted some pictures on Instagram. In the first picture, Sara can be seen offering prayers. She also dropped some videos from the trip.

In one of the videos, she can be seen enjoying herself with children in a tent. In the second video, she can be seen enjoying herself with a little child inside the pool.

Along with the post, she wrote a small note, "Q: Where and How can we find peace? A: Everywhere. Just look within. "

As soon as she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt comments.

Recently, Sara shared a glimpse of her Amarnath Yatra. The video was accompanied by the song ‘Namo Namo’ from her debut movie ‘Kedarnath’. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Jai Baba Barfani."

Talking about Sara’s work front, she was recently seen with Vicky Kaushal in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', which did decent business at the box office.

Her upcoming projects include Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles.'Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the famous song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times.

She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' and ‘Murder Mubarak’ alongside Karisma Kapoor in her kitty. (ANI)

