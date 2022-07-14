Koffee With Karan is back with its season 7, and it’s time when all the B-town celebs take up the floor in classy outfits that are worth a glance. Recently, Episode 1 of the star-studded event featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, who won hearts for their camaraderie and charismatic aura. The following line-up features Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, who are all set to make their blasting appearance at the show. The Bollywood kids appeared for the first time in Koffee With Karan Season 6 and created a buzz with their candid and lively nature. They also donned some very stylish outfits and dazzled their fans with their gorgeous style. Below, take a look at Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan’s outfits at Koffee With Karan.

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, made her acting debut with the romantic drama Dhadak, released in 2018. She is known for her hot-chic casual looks and fashionable style statements. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan also made her debut in 2018 through Kedarnath and Simmba. The daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh is one of the favourite star kids who steals hearts with her upbeat personality and enchanting fashion. As we talk about their fashion and acting profile, what can be a better platform to mingle the genres than talking about them on Karan Johar’s talk show. Before you get to see them on Episode 2 of Koffee With Karan Season 7, here’s how they looked at all the editions of the big show. Every Alia Bhatt Outfit for Koffee With Karan Over the Years: View Pics of Bollywood Actress From Each Season She Made Stylish Appearance In!

Koffee With Karan Season 7

Sara Ali Khan With Janhvi Kapoor

The most-awaited friend jodi in the Bollywood industry will rock the stage at the ongoing season of KWK. Check out how the fashionistas appeared at the show below!

Sara Ali Khan With Janhvi Kapoor in Koffee With Karan Season 7

Sara Ali Khan

The Saint Laurent halter mini dress is as exuberant as the Coolie No.1 actress herself. Her silk collar and bow tie made it look more stylish and captivating. No wonder how Sara gets into the chicest look with such ease!

Sara Ali Khan in Koffee With Karan Season 7

Janhvi Kapoor

Having appeared at the Koffee table with Sara, Janhvi wore a sequined bodycon dress by Alexandre Vauthier. Her stunning gown with a backless tie-up channelled the inner fashionista in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress.

Janhvi Kapoor in Koffee With Karan Season 7

Koffee With Karan Season 6

Sara Ali Khan With Saif Ali Khan

She made her first television appearance at the show, and her sartorial taste came to the fore in Bibhu Mohapatra’s gorgeous outfit. Her silver and grey attire with shoulder cut-outs was just lit! The puffed sleeves and lace detailing made it more appealing!

Sara Ali Khan With Saif Ali Khan at Koffee With Karan Season 6

Sara Ali Khan With Dhanush

She exudes glamour in the Dolce & Gabbana mini dress that proves that she’s the hottest Gen Z diva in town. Her cheery smile just adds more colour to her black and white outfit.

Sara Ali Khan With Dhanush at Koffee With Karan Season 6

Janhvi Kapoor With Arjun Kapoor

She opted for a nude lace cocktail dress by a Turkish fashion designer, Nedret Tacirouglu. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in the outstanding gown and completed her look with an elegant bangle and danglers.

Janhvi Kapoor With Arjun Kapoor at Koffee With Karan Season 6

Run down the memory lane of these hot looks that Sara and Janhvi donned for the talk show. You’ll definitely get a reason to believe why they are known to be the hottest BFF of the Bollywood kingdom.

