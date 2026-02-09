Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): Actress Sara Ali Khan on Monday shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her mother, veteran actress Amrita Singh.

"Happiest Birthday Mommy Jaan..I love you the most in the whole wide world. Thank God for you..you're our biggest blessing Ma..From the mountains to the desserts and seas (quite literally hehe thank you for being the best travel buddy) I'll do whatever it takes to make you happy," Sara wrote, sharing her gratitude and affection for her mother.

She posted a picture with her mom, Amrita and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Amrita Singh has appeared in films like Betaab, Chameli Ki Shaadi, Khudgarz, Naam, among others. She earned recognition for her versatile performances and enduring presence in the Hindi film industry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do', which was initially slated to hit theatres on March 4, 2026, around Holi. It has now received a new release date. The makers have pushed the date forward, and the film is now set to release on May 15, 2026.

It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles. The story will follow a fresh set of characters and situations.Director Mudassar Aziz, who also helmed the first film, is back to direct the sequel. The comedy will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra, with Juno Chopra serving as the creative producer.

The first Pati Patni Aur Woh hit theatres in 2019, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. It was a modern remake of the 1978 film of the same name and also featured Ayushmann Khurrana's brother, Aparshakti Khurrana, in a supporting role. (ANI)

