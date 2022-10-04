New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has been announced as the lead star of Prime Video's upcoming Amazon Original film titled 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', which is set to go on floors this month.

Actor Varun Dhawan made the announcement of Sara's new project in a new promo video shared on his Instagram handle. In his signature style, he mentioned that Sara will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

Also Read | Bella Hadid Takes Over Paris Fashion Week in Sheer Stella McCartney Catsuit (View Pic).

A thriller drama, inspired by true events, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', has been written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer.

A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, the film is being produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra serving as the co-producer and is being directed by Kannan Iyer.

Also Read | Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s Lucknow Wedding Reception Exude Royal Vibes (View Pics).

The Amazon Original Movie will be available to Prime members in over 240 countries and territories upon its release.

Meanwhile, apart from this project, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's next.

She also has 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani who earlier helmed 'Bhoot Police' and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)