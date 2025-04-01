Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 1 (ANI): Actors Sargun Mehta, Ammy Virk and Nimrat Khaira are reuniting for 'Saunkan Saunkanay 2'

Directed by Smeep Kang and written by Amberdeep Singh, Saunkan Saunkanay 2 promises to take the hilarity and drama to the next level. The film is slated for a theatrical release on May 30, 2025, as per a press note.

Sharing the film's promo, producer Ravie Dubey on Instagram wrote, "Dreamiyatas Next Jatt de ghar shanti di umeed na karo... #SaunkanSaunkaney2 aa reha hai bahut jaldi. Teaser out soon"

The sequel is backed by leading production houses Naad Studios and Dreamiyata Entertainment, led by Jatin Sethi along with Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta.

The film went on floors last year.

Sharing the update, producer Ravie Dubey, who is also Sargun's husband, took to Instagram and wrote, "Saunkan saunkanay 2 Filming begins .. Shukr Shukr Shukr."

He also shared a picture of the clapper board. 'Saunkan Saunkanay 2' can be seen written on it.

Saunkan Saunkne was released in 2022. The film tells the story of Nirmal and Nasseb, a happily married couple who yearn to have a child after eight years of marriage. At the suggestion of her mother-in-law, Naseeb persuades Nirmal to have a second marriage with her younger sister Kirna, and the drama unfolds. (ANI)

