Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Amid the success of 'Satya Prem Ki Katha', the makers, on Saturday, unveiled a new love song featuring the film's lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

'Le Aaunga' is sung by Arijit Singh. The song's video shows Kartik and Kiara romancing each other.

Sharing the song's link, Kartik took to Instagram and wrote, "On your demand here's #LeAaunga in @arijitsingh 's voice. One of my Favourite songs from the album #LeAaunga Song Out Now! #SatyaPremKiKatha IN CINEMAS NOW."

'Satya Prem Ki Katha' hit the theatres on Thursday. The film opened to positive response.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie raked in Rs 9.25 crore on day 1 of the film's release.

"SatyaPremKiKatha puts up a healthy score on Day 1 [holiday]... Gathered speed during the course of the day, after an ordinary start in the morning shows... Evening shows, expectedly, saw very good occupancies due to glowing WOM... Thu Rs 9.25 cr. #India biz," Adarsh tweeted.He added, "Emerges #KartikAaryan's third biggest opening day, after #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 and #LoveAajKal. Going forward, the numbers may decline on Day 2 [Fri], since it's a working day, but Day 3 and 4 [Sat-Sun] hold the key... If its target audience - families - patronise the content, a strong weekend number cannot be ruled out. #Boxoffice."

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is revolved around Kartik Aaryan and Kiara's love story. The film marks the actors' second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.

Seeing abundant love, Kiara penned a note of gratitude on Instagram."Feeling extremely emotional reading all the reviews. Katha has been a very special character to me with a crucial message and today seeing you all give her so much love makes my heart so full," she wrote.

'Satya Prem Ki Katha' also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak. (ANI)

